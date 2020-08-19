Sidharth Shukla says 'NO' fan wars as he apologises for offending a social media user by liking fan's message

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's recent reply to a fan on social media has been catching everyone's attention. Here's why.

Sidharth Shukla is one of those celebrities in the entertainment industry who tries to maintain a close connection to his fans despite his busy schedule. While he often teases fans with pictures and videos giving glimpses from his personal life, Sidharth also makes it a point to reply to some fan messages often. He not only appreciates his fans' efforts to make him feel 'extra special' but also expresses their gratitude towards them. However, Sidharth's recent reply to an internet user has caught the attention of many.

In this reply, Sidharth is seen apologizing to an internet user for possibly offending or hurting him another fan's message. Addressing the social media user, Sidharth wrote, 'Sweetheart I liked the letter and the thought behind it. I can’t go through people's timeline I hope you understand. If there is something offensive then I am sorry on their behalf to hope you have it in you to forgive and forget. And yes, I say it again, NO to fan wars, take care.'

The Bigg Boss 13 winner's reply has grabbed many eyeballs. While some of his fans are lauding his humble nature, others are praising him for apologizing for something that is not his fault. Some fans even said that they are blessed to have him, others felt bad that he had to go through all this because of some fandoms.

Sweetheart I liked the letter and the thought behind it I can’t go through peoples timeline I hope you understand .. if there is something offensive then I am sorry on their behalf hope you have it in you to forgive and forget .. and yes I say it again NO to fanwars take care... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 18, 2020

While there's no clarity about the message Sidharth was referring too, but it seems to relate to Sid's BFF Shehnaaz Gill. During their first live session recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had urged fans to not indulge in fan wars on social media, as they are on very good terms and don't want SidHearts and Shehnaazians fighting.

Well, Sidharth's sweet and polite reply is proof of his humble and friendly personality, and it has surely won many hearts. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

