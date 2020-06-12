Sidharth Shukla seeking dating advice from Paras Chhabra in a meme leaves Bigg Boss 13 contestant in splits

Paras Chhabra recently shared a hilarious meme on his social media handle depicting his equation with Bigg Boss 13 winner and good friend Sidharth Shukla and it will crack you up. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 came to an end almost three months ago. However, as it turns out, the buzz around the controversial reality show still continues to be on in full swing. From the contestants to the friendships to the animosity formed in the BB 13 house, everything and everyone is a part of the headlines from time to time. While many bonds brew inside the house, one friendship that left everyone shocked and surprised was that of Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

When the show started, the two mundas were constantly at loggerheads with each other. Several times the viewers got to see Sidharth and Paras get into a verbal spat. However, tables turned as time passed by, and the two handsome hunks became friends, really good friends. While Asim Riaz went far from Sidharth, Paras came close to him, and we saw a literal turn of equations. Many like Paras and Sidharth's bond, while some thought that Paras and Mahira Sharma were just using Sidharth for the game, as he was the highlight of the show. However, whatever be the case, the two actors formed a good and strong bond and were often seen sharing a laugh.

After the show ended, rumours were floating that Sidharth and Paras again got into a cold war with each other, and are not on talking terms. However, Paras rubbished any such speculations and said that Sidharth and he are on talking terms, and the latter is sensible enough to understand such false rumours. Well, looks like everything is well between the two, and Paras' recent post on his Instagram handle also hints at the same.

Just some hours back, Paras shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram story featuring him and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the posted a meme where Sidharth is seen seeking dating advice from Paras, and the latter as usual is seen flaunting his 'Sanskaari playboy' image. In the meme, it is seen that Sidharth is asking Paras to help him chose an ideal gift for his girlfriend. To which Paras enquires Sidharth about his ladylove. Sidharth says that she is extremely beautiful, and Paras then replies, 'Give my number to her as a gift!' Yes, funny isn't it? Well, with the image Paras has this reply was expected from him, and it is just as witty as Sidharth and Paras' bond is.

Take a look at Paras' post here:

Well, we wonder if these two guys would ever have such a conversation? And if they talk now after BB 13, what their topic of discussion might be? Not to forget, we loved their banter and chats in the secret room during the show. Also, we don't think the two need any dating advice from anyone as their charm is enough to swoon any girl.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Sidharth has been finalised for Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful season 3. On the other hand, Paras is prepping up for another music video 'Hashtag Love Soniye' with 'good friend' Mahira Sharma. What are your thoughts about this meme? Do you like Sidharth and Paras' friendship? Do you want to see them having a gala time together again? Let us know in the comment section below.

