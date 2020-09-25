Sidharth Shukla in a self musing tweet says, 'Live like a Lion even if it that is for day'
Sidharth Shukla will next be seen mentoring the current contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actor is obviously very pumped up about it. Apart from connecting to his fans intermittently, Sidharth also shares his self musing thoughts on Twitter. Today, he shared an interesting thought wherein he inspires people to live in present and make every moment count. He wrote, "What you do today decides your future......You only live once make it count.....Live like a Lion even if that is for a day rather than living the rest of your life like a sheep ..."
What you do today decides your future......You only live once make it count.....Live like a Lion even if that is for a day rather than living the rest of your life like a sheep ...
— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) September 25, 2020
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla REVEALS if he & Asim Riaz 'fought' after BB 13; Here's what he said
Speaking of Sidharth, he recently joined Salman Khan virtually during the Bigg Boss 14 press conference. During the conversation, Salman asked the Bigg Boss 13 winner about his equation with Asim Riaz. To that, Sidharth admitted candidly that the equation has more or less been cordial. "Nahi, akhade me nahi hua (No, we did not wrestle it out in real life), but there were some social media wars. However, in all everything was good," he said.