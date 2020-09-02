Sidharth Shukla sends warm wishes to a fan for welcoming baby boy; Shares blessings and love to the family

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's congratulated a fan and sent his best wishes for being blessed with a baby boy. Take a look at Sidharth's post here.

Sidharth Shukla is one of those celebrities in the entertainment industry, who might not be very active on social media, but he keeps a close eye on his fans' messages and ensures to reply whenever necessary and possible. Yes, amidst thousands of mentions and messages, Sidharth surprises fans by replying to their comments unexpectedly and leave them gawking. This is what happened a few days ago when a fan took to Twitter to share a 'good news' with Sidharth, and the handsome hunk responded warmly.

It so happened that a fan of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor tweeted revealing that he and his partner have embraced parenthood, and have been blessed with a baby boy. Sidharth noticed the fan's tweet and made sure to send his best wishes to the fan and the family. The tweet read, 'As per Nikita's order, I am very glad to inform you that Nikita and me (Nikhil) Blessed with a baby boy.' Going by the Twitter profile, Nikita is a die-hard fan of the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

The actor was elated with the news and replied in the sweetest way possible. He tweeted back saying, 'Congratulations Nikita, May the family always be happy and safe. God bless.' Many of Sidharth's fans were left awestruck by his sweet gesture towards Nikita and Nikhil, while some even complained that he does not reply to them.

Check out Sidharth's reply to the fan here:

Congratulations Nikita ....may the family always be happy and safe .... god bless — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 28, 2020

Well, it is clearly not possible for Sidharth to reply to each and every fan message, but we must say, he is doing his best to engage with his fans on a personal level. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

