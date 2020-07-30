Sidharth Shukla shares an enchanting poster of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma ahead of the song's release

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's much-awaited song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya drops in tomorrow (July 31, 2020). Ahead of the song's release, the Bigg Boss 13 winner has shared yet another bewitching poster. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla fans are extremely excited as the actor's much-awaited music video 'Dil Ko Kaarar Aaya' with Neha Sharma finally drops tomorrow. While fans cannot keep calm to see Sidharth and Neha spread their magic, the handsome hunk piqued their excitement further with a new poster. Just a few moments ago, the Bigg Boss 13 winner took to his Instagram handle to reveal a new enchanting poster with Neha, which is creating a storm on the internet. The first glimpse of the latest Dil Ko Karaar Aaya poster will leave you mesmerized.

Neha and Sidharth are seen lost into each other's eyes, and it speaks volumes of their fiery chemistry, which fans cannot wait to witness. The duo is seen sharing a romantic moment beside the pool as they cannot take their eyes off one another. The beaming smile on their faces is a sight to behold. While Sidharth looks handsome as ever in a denim-on-denim look, Neha looks beautiful in a sunshine yellow dress paired with a white jacket. With the poster, you can make out that Dil Ko Karaar Aaya will probably be a heart-touching story about 'love and compassion.'

Take a look at Sidharth's post here:

Talking about Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, it was shot in the beautiful Della Resorts, Khandala. Neha Kakkar and Yaseer Desai have sung the song. Rana has penned down the lyrics, while and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. This is the first time Sidharth and Neha are collaborating for any project. The song releases tomorrow, i.e. July 31 (2020) at 11 am. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Sidharth and Neha's Dil Ko Kaara Aaya? Let us know in the comment section below.

