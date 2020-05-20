Sidharth Shukla shares a fan made VIDEO of his fun moments from Bigg Boss 13 and he cannot stop smiling

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback video of his fun-loving moments from the show, and it will make every BB 13 fan nostalgic. Take a look.

We've said this ample of times, it has been more than three months to Bigg Boss 13's end. But, still many cannot get over 'Bigg Boss chahatein hain.' Well, it's not our fault, the 'tedha' season has left a mark that will remain with us for a long time. Not only due to its long run, but it was loved for being just as spicy and entertaining as we all imagined it to be. While we all are in lockdown owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the show is being too much, as it provided us a dose of entertainment that we all are looking for right now.

We are missing the drama, fights, love, romance action, and also the sweet moments that took place in the BB 13 house. But, not only us, but someone else also seems to be missing all this, and it is none other than Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the winner of the show is sort of also missing the show, and we're not saying it. The handsome actor, just a few minutes ago, took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback video from BB 13. Yes, you read that right!

Sidharth posted a fun-loving video from BB 13. The video is a compilation of Sidharth's fun and masti-filled moments with the contestants in the house. From his banter with Shehnaaz Gill to his flirting with Shefali Jariwala, from SidNaaz enjoying Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhuirma Tuli's fight to teasing and Asim Riaz, the video has it all. Well, whether you're a Sidharth fan or not, his fun-loving side in the BB 13 house, will surely make you fall in love with him.

Though Sidharth was touted to be the angry young man of BB 13, his quirky and witty one-liners made many heads turned. His light-hearted and lively side won many hearts, which eventually made him earn the trophy of the show. This throwback video is made by one of Sidharth's fans, and the actor was so happy to see it that he shared it with everyone. He captioned it as, 'Something that put a smile on my face.'

As soon as Sidharth posted the video, his fans went crazy and his post was flooded with comments. They started showering their love on the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and also shared how much they miss him onscreen.

Here are some glimpses from the video:

Well, we know this video must have brought a huge smile on all SidHearts fans, who just want to see the actor happy and smiling always. What are your thoughts on the say? Let us know in the comment section below.

