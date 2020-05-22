Sidharth Shukla shares heartfelt notes for his fans who tested positive for COVID 19; Says 'You will be fine'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla wrote heartwarming messages on his Twitter handle for one of his fans and one SidNaaz fan who tested positive for Coronavirus. Take a look at Sidharth's tweets.

Sidharth Shukla may not be very much active on social media, but the actor sure knows how to makes his fans loved. After winning the title of Bigg Boss 13, he earned a huge following. His fans love him immensely and support him in whatever he does. While the may not be able to keep up to his large fandom all the time, but when they are in need, Sidharth makes sure to stand by them. And this is what recently happened.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was made aware that two of his fans have been tested positive for Coronavirus on his social media account. On fan happened to be an ardent SidHeart, while the other was a SidNaaz (a term for Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill fan) shipper. As soon as Sidharth got to now about his fans' health conditions, the handsome hunk did not take much time to pen down some heartfelt messages for the two COVID-19 patients on his Twitter handle.

One fan of the actor tweeted that she had created her Twitter account just for him and it shall remain. She wrote, 'You will be missed my love, Sidharth Shukla.' The fan also expressed her feelings through a small verse. Soon after, Sidharth wrote a heartwarming message asking her to stay strong as she will be treated and will be fine soon. He wrote, 'Hey sush, just heard about your illness and I am really sorry for the same. But you know there is nothing to worry about. You going to be fine. Our (India's) recovery rate is one of the best in the world. So, take care and I am confident that I will be seeing you here soon. God bless.'

Later, the Balika Vadhu actor was informed that a SidNaaz fan who is based in Delhi also has tested positive for COVID-19. Sidharth sent in his prayers for the girl and wrote, 'Our prayers are with her.' The actor's love and affection towards his fans have made many hearts melt. The actor's fans are showering praises on him for personally sending messages to his followers battling the deadly virus.

Take a look at Sidharth's tweets here:

Hey sush just heard about your illness and I am really sorry for the same but you know there’s nothing to worry you gonna be fine our recovery rate is one of the best in the world so take care and I am confident that I will be seeing you here soon god bless — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 20, 2020

Our prayers are with her — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 21, 2020

Sidharth's love and care for his fans won a lot of hearts on social media. Sidharth's gestures were appreciated by many and only brought about positivity in others. His fans are going gaga over his humbleness and caring nature towards his fans. While some have called him the 'real hero', others have developed more respect for him. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

