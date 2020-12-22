Sidharth Shukla shares an INSIDE VIDEO of his birthday celebration with family; Receives 40 bumps as gift

Sidharth Shukla gave a glimpse of her birthday bash with fans on social media. The actor received 40 birthday bumps from his loved ones, and his expressions in the video are hilarious.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. A few days ago, on December 12, he received abundant love and gifts from all over. Yes, it was the handsome hunk's birthday, and he got showered with best wishes and blessings throughout the day. It is already known that Sidharth cut his first birthday cake at home with his family and BFF Shehnaaz Gill.

While some clips from his private birthday bash went viral on social media, his die-hard fans were eager to know how Sidharth actually rang in his special day. The actor, who considers his fans as family, now has finally given a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, and fans can't get enough of it. Yes, Sidharth has shared an inside video of his birthday party with family on his Instagram handle. The highlight of the clip is Sidharth's expressions as he receives 40 birthday bumps. Yup!

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla BREAKS silence on being accused of drunk driving on his birthday: It leaves a bitter feeling

In the clip, Sidharth's sisters and brothers-in-law hold him by his hands and legs, and shower 40 birthday bumps on him as his birthday gift. The actor is seen yelling in pain, and says, 'Kisne itne khunnas mein maara?' Sidharth's expressions are too cute to miss, and the loving bond he shares with his family is evident in this video. The clip is all about fun, laughter, masti, and sibling love.

With this funny video, Sidharth expressed, 'I couldn’t celebrate my birthday with you all..so here’s an insight!' Fans are going gaga over Sidharth's camaraderie with his fam, and can't wait to see more of him with them.

Here's a glimpse of Sidharth's post:

Take a look at the full video of Sidharth's birthday bash - Here

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for his web show Broken But Beautiful 3. He will be seen romance Sonia Rathee in this Ekta Kapoor drama. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2020: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi Joshi; 10 actresses who won hearts with their acts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×