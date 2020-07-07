Sidharth Shukla shares an intriguing message as he compares 'being worried' to 'walking on a treadmill'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to share a piece of his mind and inspire his fans with a thought-provoking message on life. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to share a piece of his mind and inspire his fans with a thought-provoking message on life. The handsome actor tweeted, 'Being worried is like walking on a treadmill......It doesn't take you anywhere but makes you sweat and keeps u busy.'

Take a look at Sidharth's tweet here:

Being worried is like walking on a treadmill......It doesn't take you anywhere but makes you sweat and keeps u busy .....! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 7, 2020

Credits :Twitter

