Sidharth Shukla shares an intriguing message as he compares 'being worried' to 'walking on a treadmill'
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to share a piece of his mind and inspire his fans with a thought-provoking message on life. The handsome actor tweeted, 'Being worried is like walking on a treadmill......It doesn't take you anywhere but makes you sweat and keeps u busy.'
Take a look at Sidharth's tweet here:
Being worried is like walking on a treadmill......It doesn't take you anywhere but makes you sweat and keeps u busy .....!
— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 7, 2020