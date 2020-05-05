Sidharth Shukla shares an OLD photo on social media; Says 'I'm running out of pictures now'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently dropped in a surprise for his fans on social media, but there was a twist. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor revealed that he is running out of pictures. Here's why.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most discussed celebrities right now, all thanks to his huge Bigg Boss 13 win. After his amazing journey on Salman Khans's show, the actor's popularity skyrocketed reaching greater heights. While we all have witnessed his amazing one-liners during his stint in the BB 13 house, it looks like Sidharth still has a lot of witty talent to present. If you're an ardent Sidharth fan, you will know that he is not so much socially active. But, after winning BB 13, he is trying his best to get social media savvy and engage with his fans.

However, fans still have to wait for him to share his pictures on Instagram. Well, yesterday was a lucky day for all Sidhearts as the handsome hunk did treat them with a picture. But, there was a twist. Well, the picture was an old one. Yes, you read that right! Sidharth shared an old photo of himself lying on the couch wearing brown pants and a similar printed hoodie. Without any doubt, Sid looked handsome as ever, and his charming smile stole the show.

But, if you're asking why a throwback and not a new photo, now that everyone has ample time amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. The Dil Se Dil Tak answered it himself in the caption. Justifying the reason, he wrote, 'Running out of pictures. As you all know I’m reluctant to get clicked!'

Well, no doubt that Sidharth's photos bring a smile on all his fans, but they would really want to see the actor click new pictures for them now. Also, we wonder with some good-looking looks, why is the Balika Vadhu actor so hesitant in clicking new pictures?

Take a look at Sidharth's post here:

For the unversed, Sidharth also has a YouTube channel now, where he keeps sharing some unseen BTS moments from his life. He often opens up a Twitter chat with his fans, to share some memories with them and also answer their queries.

Though he has not yet announced his next project, rumours are abuzz that he might be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show features Nia Sharma, , , and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles. However, no confirmations have been made yet. What are your thoughts on Sid's social media posts so far? Do you want to see the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on the small screen soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

