Sidharth Shukla shares a strong piece of advice for fans on social media; Says 'Don't be different, be you'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla dropped a piece of his mind on social media as he gave a strong and important advice to his fans. Here's what he said.

Sidharth Shukla began his journey in the field of acting and entertainment in 2008. Since then, he has been a part of many shows and even Bollywood films. However, he got his first major recognition from Balika Vadhu. Sidharth as the macho and loving Shivraj Alok Shekhar became a household name instantly. After this, there was no looking back for the handsome hunk. Later, he won hearts as Parth Bhanushali in Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, opposite and Jasmin Bhasin.

However, Bigg Boss 13 made him the 'star' that he is today. With his amazing stint in the hosted show, the actor earned a huge following. He has a fan army of his own, who call themselves as 'SidHearts.' They love to keep a tab of Sidharth's personal and professional life. While the hottie was not much active on social media previously, he now is trying his best to engage with his fans. From posting pictures to conducting a chat session with fans, Sidharth is doing it all to keep his followers happy. And today was no different.

Just a few moments ago, Sidharth took to his Twitter handle to drop a piece of his mind. He gave his fans a strong and important message via a quote. He wrote, 'Don't dare to be different, dare to be yourself. If that doesn't make you different then something is wrong.' Yes, the BB 13 winner has asked fans to not try to be different from others, but just be who they are, because the beauty is in embracing one's own identity and individuality.

Take a look at Sidharth's tweet:

Don’t dare to be Different .. Dare to be Yourself n if that Doesn’t make you Different then something’s Wrong....! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 19, 2020

Well, Sidharth's advice can somewhat be related to his BB 13 journey. The actor was called out several times for his anger, doing things as he likes. But he presented the raw and real side of himself, without thinking about anything else. He showed his real personality that was often hidden behind his characters, and maybe this is what touched viewers and he was crowned as the undisputed winner of the 'tedha' season.

The actor today has become an inspiration for many, and he sure has come a long way with his hard work and struggle. Sidharth's advice about 'Just be you, cause you are different and special' is going to be adopted by many of his followers now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

