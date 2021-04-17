Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz Gill: 5 TV celebs who confessed about their Bollywood crush

Here’s a look at television celebs who have a crush on Bollywood celebs and have been quite outspoken about it.

Having a crush on someone is a normal emotion and each one of us go through it over at some point of time at our lives. In fact, we all have a crush on Bollywood celebrities and we do admire them. Not just commoners but our celebs too have their secret crushes. In fact, they also have a crush on celebs as well. And while the celebs prefer keeping their relationship under the wraps, they have been quite open about their celebrity crush and doesn’t shy away from adoring them, like Diljit Dosanjh can’t stop gushing about his liking for Kylie Jenner.

Interestingly, some of the celebs from our television industry have been quite outspoken about their liking for other celebs especially Bollywood celebs. These celebs never miss a chance to sing praises for their crush, be it for their impressive work or their stunning looks, panache/swag. Here is a list of Television stars and their Bollywood crushes.

Shehnaaz Gill and Kartik Aaryan

Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name with her stint Bigg Boss 13, has been one of the celebs who wear their heart on their sleeves. The actress has always been expressive about her feeling and is quite outspoken about her liking for Kartik Aaryan. In fact, she even wished the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor a speedy recovery after he was tested positive for COVID 19.

Sidharth Shukla and

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian television industry and it is quite hard not to skip a heartbeat every time we see the Bigg Boss 13 winner, be it on or off the screen. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has admitted to having a crush on Deepika Padukone.

Shivangi Joshi and

Shivangi Joshi has been winning hearts ever since she has been roped in to play the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And while the actress enjoys a massive fan following, she admitted skipping a heartbeat for Hrithik Roshan. Well, we certainly coincide with her, after all, he is the Greek God of Bollywood.

Parth Samthaan and Aamna Sharif

Parth Samthaan has been one of the heartthrobs of Indian television who has won hearts with her dapper looks and acting prowess. The actor had revealed that he had a crush on Aamna Sharif during his younger days.

Jasmin Bhasin and

Jasmin Bhasin has been the talk of the town ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 14. While the audience loved her stint in the popular reality show, it also highlighted her crush on Salman Khan. In fact, one can’t forget the excitement on Jasmin’s face during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes which were hosted by the Dabangg star.

