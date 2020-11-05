  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz spotted at airport as they leave for Chandigarh for shoot; See pics

After winning hearts with their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are set to collaborate for a project
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: November 5, 2020 06:12 pm
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz spotted at airport as they leave for Chandigarh for a shoot; See picsSidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz spotted at airport as they leave for Chandigarh for a shoot; See pics
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been one of the most talked about couples in tinselvile. Their mushy chemistry became a household thing post their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and fans have loved their equation. Not to forget, SidNaaz has also been a trend on social media. Needless to say, it is a delight to watch Sidharth and Shenaaz together. And looks like, the duo is set to come up with a surprise for the audience as there are reports that SidNaaz is collaborating for a project soon.

Amid this, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were papped at the Chandigarh airport today as they left for Chandigarh. It was reported that the duo was heading for a shoot together. In the pics, Shehnaaz was seen wearing a grey coloured kurta with white polka dots which she had paired with white coloured palazzo and grey and white dupatta. On the other hand, the Bigg Boss 13 winner looked dapper his blue t-shirt and denims which he had paired with a pair of black sneakers.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s pics from Mumbai airport:

To note, this will be Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s second project together. The duo had shared the screen space for the first time in Bhula Dunga which managed to win a million of hearts. Although not much detail has been divulged about SidNaaz’s next project, fans are certainly excited to watch them together in one frame. Are you excited to wat Sidharth and Shehnaaz together? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai; Compliments her 'You're looking nice'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

