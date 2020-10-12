Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai to reunite for a festive special show

As per recent reports, the Bigg Boss 13 trio Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill will be entering the festive special show as guests which will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and Bharti Singh.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and enjoy a huge fan following. Right now, speculations are rife if Shehnaaz will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in the coming week. Sidharth is already inside the house as one of rhe seniors and fans have been loving him inside the house. Rashami too has been working on herself during the lockdown. In a report in Tellychakkar, it is being reported that Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Rashami will be reuniting for a festive special show on Colors.

The trio will be entering the show as guests which will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and Bharti Singh. Are you excited? Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans still ship the duo as Sidnaaz and are excited to see her on the show back. Recently, during a live chat with fans on social media, Shehnaaz addressed the news of her stepping into the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the interaction, she said, 'Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss me aane ki, mujhe toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Now, if I go, then I will go as a guest.'

Speaking of Shehnaaz, the Punjabi actress and singer has lost oodles of weight during the lockdown. About her weight-loss journey, she told TOI, “A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha Bigg Boss 13 mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”

Credits :Tellychakkar

