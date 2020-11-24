Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill get 'groovy' in new poster of Shona Shona; Fans are excited for SidNaaz's magic

The new poster of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming song 'Shona Shona' will remind you of the 'iconic Titanic pose', and take your excitement a top-notch level higher. Take a look.

It is a big day for all SidNaaz fans tomorrow as their favourite jodi is all set to spread the magic. Yes, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's second music video together 'Shona Shona' will release tomorrow (November 25, 2020), and fans can't control their excitement. SidNaaz admirers are waiting with bated breath to see the duo's new song, and how they win hearts again with their charm.

With just a few hours left for Shona Shona's hitting the tube, fans are already enthralled, and rooting for SidNaaz. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are also leaving no stones unturned to increase the curiosity for their new project. A few moments ago, the cute jodi surprised fans with a 'new poster of Shona Shona' to raise the excitement level a top-notch. In the poster, Sidharth and Shehnaaz look like a dream, and we're not just saying. The two are seen getting all 'groovy and mushy' in the poster, and it is the perfect treat for SidNaaz fans.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill look madly in love in FIRST poster of 'Shona Shona'; Song to drop on THIS date

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's pose also reminds us of the iconic ‘Titanic’ pose epitomized by Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio in the 1997 Hollywood blockbuster. And now, we cannot wait to see SidNaaz recreate it in their next project! Undoubtedly, their chemistry is one fire as always, but their stylish and classy looks have also made us go 'WOW.'

Shehnaaz exudes elegance in the golden shimmery short dress, while Sidharth looks charming in his silver-colored pants, and printed jacket. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that they make for the 'perfect stylish duo' and the smile on their faces has swooned many.

Take a look at the poster here:

Shona Shona will drop in tomorrow morning at 11 am. The song is sung by the Kakkar siblings, Tony and Neha Kakkar. Are you excited about Shona Shona with SidNaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans go 'crazy' as they bombard SidNaaz for autographs and pictures; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×