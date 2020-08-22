Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill look adorable in a BTS pic from new project and SidNaaz fans can't stop gushing

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated for another project together after their music video Bhula Dunga, and their BTS pictures will have left SidNaaz fans going gaga over them.

Whenever Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill come together in a single frame, it is no less than a festival for SidNaaz fans. Be it for a professional purpose or personal reasons, Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans love seeing them together. Recently, the duo dropped a major surprise for fans, as they collaborated for another new project. This time, it wasn't for a music video or show, but an advertisement for a popular Indian snack. The duo is making heads turn with their adorable chemistry in the ad campaign, while a BTS picture has also left fans awestruck.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's BTS photo from their recent shoot have left SidNaaz fans gushing, as many have called them 'cuties.' In the photo, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen flashing their infectious smile as they pose for the camera. While Sidharth looks suave in a black kurta, Shehnaaz looks beautiful in a light rose coloured ethnic outfit. The two are comfortably standing next to each other as they gaze into the camera lens. The smile on their face is proof of their happiness for doing another project together and spreading the SidNaaz charm.

Take a look at SidNaaz's BTS photo here:

The two met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and captured millions of hearts with their nok-jhok, camaraderie, and unique bond. Sidharth and Shehnaaz received so much love from the audience that they became the highlights of BB 13. After the controversial reality show, the duo also joined hands for their first music video together titled 'Bhula Dunga.' Their fiery chemistry in the emotionally romantic track by Darshan Raval has broken several records. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see SidNaaz come together for a new project? Let us know in the comment section below.

