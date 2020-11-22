Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill look madly in love in FIRST poster of 'Shona Shona'; Song to drop on THIS date

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans received a sweet weekend surprise as the duo 'finally' revealed the poster of their upcoming music video, titled 'Shona Shona.' Not only this, but SidNaaz also unveiled its release date. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are 'magic' together. Whenever the two come together in a single frame, time freezes for SidNaaz fans. It is the duo's loving camaraderie and bond that has made a special place in the hearts of millions. Their fans keep waiting for them to share screen space. And now, it looks like fans will soon be left swooned with SidNaaz's firey chemistry as they are back with yet another beautiful music video.

It is already a known fact that Shehnaaz and Sidharth recently shot for their song in Chandigarh (Punjab). While several SidNaaz BTS moments went viral, details about their project were under the wraps. Now, finally, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have revealed the title and release date of their project. The cute jodi gave their fans the 'sweetest weekend surprise' as they dropped in the first look of their upcoming song. The title of SidNaaz's song is 'Shona Shona' and it is all set to release on 25 November (2020). Yes, you read that right! Only three days are left for Sidharth and Shehnaaz's song 'Shona Shona.'

The song's title in itself is so adorable, that fans cannot wait to watch the magic duo set the screens on fire again after Bhula Dunga. In the poster, Sidharth and Shehnaaz look madly in love as they are lost in each other's eyes, making a filmy pose. Both are at their stylish best as they perfectly complement each other. While Sidharth looks dapper in a grey jacket and black denim, Shehnaaz looks pretty in an off-shoulder black top and a long metallic skirt.

Take a look at SidNaaz's song poster here:

The sparks between SidNaaz are quite from the poster, and it seems to be a romantic number that they will deliver this time. Shona Shona is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Are you excited to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz go all 'Shona Shona' on 25 November? Let us know in the comment section below.

