X
  1. Home
  2. tv

RIP Irrfan Khan: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai & Bigg Boss 13 contestants mourn actor's death

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh and other Bigg Boss 13 contestants have mourned the sudden death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Take a look.
32363 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 03:33 pm
RIP Irrfan Khan: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai & Bigg Boss 13 contestants mourn actor's deathRIP Irrfan Khan: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai & Bigg Boss 13 contestants mourn actor's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan bid goodbye to the world on Wednesday (April 29, 2020). The Angrezi medium actor passed away at the age of 54, leaving the entire world in shock. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The renowned actor was hospitalised recently after suffering from colon infection. Irrfan's untimely demise has shocked the entire country, and everyone is grieving his loss. Fans, his colleagues, friends, and actors from the entertainment industry have been expressing their sadness on social media.  

Not only Bollywood but also many faces from the Indian Television industry offered their condolences to the actor. Among them were also Bigg Boss 13 contestants including Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Arti Singh, Shefali, Tehseen Poonawalla, Bagga and others. They took to their respective social media handles to express their feelings about Irrfan's untimely demise, and pay respects to the acclaimed actor. While Sidharth was shocked to hear about the news, Rahami's heart was bleeding in pain. 

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan passes away: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel offer condolences

Check out Bigg Boss 13 stars' heartfelt note for Irrfan Khan: 

Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ronit Roy Mini Mathur, Maahi Vij, Dviyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, also mourned the actor's death. In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with a rare type of Neuroendocrine tumour. He underwent treatment in London for it and had flown back to India just sometime back. Irrfan is survived by his wife, Sutapa, and two sons.

The actor was best known for his performance in Maqbool and Piku. Irrfan was also honoured with a National Award for spell-binding acting in Paan Singh Tomar. He was a known name in the west and was recognized for films like Slumdog Millionaire,  Inferno, and Life of Pi.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan passes away: Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other TV stars mourn the actor's death

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter/ Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement