RIP Irrfan Khan: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai & Bigg Boss 13 contestants mourn actor's death

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh and other Bigg Boss 13 contestants have mourned the sudden death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Take a look.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan bid goodbye to the world on Wednesday (April 29, 2020). The Angrezi medium actor passed away at the age of 54, leaving the entire world in shock. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The renowned actor was hospitalised recently after suffering from colon infection. Irrfan's untimely demise has shocked the entire country, and everyone is grieving his loss. Fans, his colleagues, friends, and actors from the entertainment industry have been expressing their sadness on social media.

Not only Bollywood but also many faces from the Indian Television industry offered their condolences to the actor. Among them were also Bigg Boss 13 contestants including Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, , Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Arti Singh, Shefali, Tehseen Poonawalla, Bagga and others. They took to their respective social media handles to express their feelings about Irrfan's untimely demise, and pay respects to the acclaimed actor. While Sidharth was shocked to hear about the news, Rahami's heart was bleeding in pain.



Check out Bigg Boss 13 stars' heartfelt note for Irrfan Khan:

Shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan.. that’s a tragic loss to the ‘Artistic World'! How unpredictable is life!

Rest In Peace!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2020

This

Hurts so bad..

Hardest Good Bye to you Sir..

A true Gem, most humble human and a most versatile A+ actor.. #RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/R3XbWlYE9O — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear about #IrrfanKhan We have lost not only a good actor but a good human being. Condolences to his family #rip — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) April 29, 2020

2020 is a nightmare!!!

Rest in Peace Irfan Sir. An actor beyond compare, a fierce soul.

May he always be remembered for the battles he fought with such ease and grace.

Condolences and prayers for his family. #IrrfanKhan #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/k1TMOMM4jq — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) April 29, 2020

A loss beyond words, I am heartbroken hearing this news! I may not have known you personally but I always followed your work and you were inspiring in so many ways! #RIPIrrfanKhan — Arti Singh (@ArtiSingh005) April 29, 2020

Shocked and feeling sad to hear about the demise of a brilliant personality Irfaan khan.May his soul rest in https://t.co/UrhlriaQyr Shanti. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 29, 2020 Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, , Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mini Mathur, Maahi Vij, Dviyanka Tripathi, , also mourned the actor's death. In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with a rare type of Neuroendocrine tumour. He underwent treatment in London for it and had flown back to India just sometime back. Irrfan is survived by his wife, Sutapa, and two sons. The actor was best known for his performance in Maqbool and Piku. Irrfan was also honoured with a National Award for spell-binding acting in Paan Singh Tomar. He was a known name in the west and was recognized for films like Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno, and Life of Pi.

