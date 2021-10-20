Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s Habit Out: Let SidNaaz take you on a love filled ride one last time

Sidharth Shukla may not be with us today, but his fans can never get enough of the actor and his memories will forever be etched in their minds and hearts. Apart from the late actor’s memories, one thing that the fans will always keep alive is ‘SidnNaaz’. Well, the song that all SidNaaz fans were eagerly waiting for ever since it was announced was ‘Habit’. The song that features the late actor and Shehnaaz Gill is finally out. This song will let all the fans enjoy the cute chemistry of SidNaaz one last time on the screen.

The video starts with Shehnaaz Gill sitting in front of a mike and singing the song. Later we can see glimpses of Sidharth Shukla and Gill on a beach location having fun together. The best part of this video is SidNaaz’s chemistry and charm. The song has been sung by Shreya and will mark Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s last project together. The song was earlier titled ‘Adhura’ but later on fans demand it was titled ‘Habit’.

Take a look:

Shreya Ghoshal had shared the poster of this song a few days back and in the caption she wrote, “He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October.”

