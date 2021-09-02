Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s last romantic performance will leave Sidnaaz fans teary eyed

In an unfortunate turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2. The late actor and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill shared a close bond with each other during their stints in the reality TV show. Ever since then, the duo is largely referred to as ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fan army. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bitter-sweet banter made them the most adored contestants of the house. Recently, the duo also graced the stage of dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3 and little did we know that it was the last time when we would see the two performing on a romantic track together.

During their visit, both Shehnaaz and Sidharth walked hand-in-hand as they were invited on the stage by host Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. While making their guest appearance, the two set the stage on fire by performing on the romantic track, The Humma Song. Moreover, both the celeb also revealed their unique definition of love. While the Balika Vadhu actor said that love is friendship, Shehnaaz blushed and added that love is everything.

Take a look at the promo here:

Love special mein #SidNaaz ne bataayi apni definition of love.Kya aap bhi agree karte hai SidNaaz wale se? Dekhiye #DanceDeewane3, Sat- Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge #DD3

Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/ZUPEvwVbVO — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 25, 2021

Previously, while making an appearance on the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice Season 3, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame candidly spoke about her unique bond with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. When asked the reason why fans still feel connected with the two even after the show has ended.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family.” Now, Sidharth’s untimely demise has left fans in a state of shock.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: After Bigg Boss OTT, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted on sets of Dance Deewane