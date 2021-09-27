Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s Shona Shona crosses 200 million views; Fans remember the late actor

It’s a bittersweet moment for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans as the rumoured couple’s hit music video Shona Shona crossed another milestone today with 200 million views. Ever since Sidharth and Shehnaaz formed a bond in their journey in Bigg Boss 13, fans, who refer to the duo as ‘Sidnaaaz’ have been crazy about them. Now, almost a month since the much-loved Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise, his music video with Shehnaaz has crossed 200 million views on YouTube.

Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz released on the video streaming platform in November last year. It was an instant hit as fans fell in love with their chemistry, sweet dance moves, and gestures. Now, on Sunday, September 26th, as the video crosses 200 million views, it’s not only a wonderful milestone, but an extremely sad reminder of Sidharth’s passing. As fans remembered the late actor, they took to Twitter to express their thoughts and emotions.

Singer Tony Kakkar got emotional and described Shona Shona as his most special music video. He tweeted, “Watching the Music video of #ShonaShona and I am crying #SiddharthShukla bhai & @ishehnaaz_gill together 200 million views on #ShonaShona My most special music video ever”. While one fan wrote, “Missing you so much bhai #SidharthShukla today #ShonaShona hits 200 million”, another tweeted, “Shona Shona, the best thing happened to us with best memories attached to it From Punjab trip to dancing in Goa on this song THIS CAN NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN”.

Take a look:

Watching the Music video of #ShonaShona and I am crying #SiddharthShukla bhai & @ishehnaaz_gill together 200 million views on #ShonaShona

My most special music video ever — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 26, 2021

#ShonaShona Chalayo Mere Babies... Look At Them Kitne Khush Lag Rahe Hai Dono... Enjoying, Partying, Celebrating Their New Year & Giving Us Memories Which We Gonna Cherish Lifetime#ShonaShonaHits200M#SidNaaz #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/6zZldZtLma — (@mehakk02) September 26, 2021

Mohabbat ho gayi hai toh dikha hi doh doh doh

Congratulations #SidharthShukla ....#ShonaShona crossed 200M...I know u will be happy to see this Sidharth... love you my love

200M OF SHONA SHONA#ShonaShonaHits200M pic.twitter.com/CDBa8ox6On — Ridhima Pal (@ridhima_pal) September 26, 2021

It's 200M on #ShonaShona Aur Sach kahun to Celebrate Karne k liye bhi Man nhi Hai.. This song give Us so much Beautiful Memory of Our #SidNaaz — The Devil Sanjay (@Its_me_Sanjaya) September 26, 2021

Shona Shona, the best thing happened to us with best memories attached to it

From Punjab trip to dancing in Goa on this song THIS CAN NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN #ShonaShonaHits200M #ShonaShona pic.twitter.com/yPuUTyXKeT — (@PardeepKaur_) September 26, 2021

Shona Shona hit 200M!!Congratulations @sidharth_shukla

U are so adorable in this MV!!

A total cutiepie Thank you for giving us one more thing to cherish and celebrate

Love you Meri Jaan #SidharthShukla #Sidhearts #ShonaShona pic.twitter.com/Oira7S0RqR — (@arin_s_tweets) September 26, 2021

