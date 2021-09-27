Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s Shona Shona crosses 200 million views; Fans remember the late actor

Published on Sep 27, 2021
   
Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s Shona Shona crosses 200 million views; Fans remember the late actor (Pic Credits: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)
It’s a bittersweet moment for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans as the rumoured couple’s hit music video Shona Shona crossed another milestone today with 200 million views. Ever since Sidharth and Shehnaaz formed a bond in their journey in Bigg Boss 13, fans, who refer to the duo as ‘Sidnaaaz’ have been crazy about them. Now, almost a month since the much-loved Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise, his music video with Shehnaaz has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. 

Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz released on the video streaming platform in November last year. It was an instant hit as fans fell in love with their chemistry, sweet dance moves, and gestures. Now, on Sunday, September 26th, as the video crosses 200 million views, it’s not only a wonderful milestone, but an extremely sad reminder of Sidharth’s passing. As fans remembered the late actor, they took to Twitter to express their thoughts and emotions. 

Singer Tony Kakkar got emotional and described Shona Shona as his most special music video. He tweeted, “Watching the Music video of #ShonaShona and I am crying #SiddharthShukla bhai & @ishehnaaz_gill together 200 million views on #ShonaShona My most special music video ever”. While one fan wrote, “Missing you so much bhai #SidharthShukla today #ShonaShona hits 200 million”, another tweeted, “Shona Shona, the best thing happened to us with best memories attached to it From Punjab trip to dancing in Goa on this song THIS CAN NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN”. 

