Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill to Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat: Bigg Boss couples fans fell in love with

The Bigg Boss House has witnessed many romances, kisses, and passionate cuddles. But most of the romance flew away once the couple stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. Of course, there are a few who continued to stay close and even went ahead and married their loved ones. But today let’s have a look at all those couples whose chemistry in the house, made us all go ‘aww’.

1. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

This is one such couple in the Bigg Boss OTT house who is catching headlines for sharing sweet and cute moments in the house. Whether it’s Raqesh Bapat waking up Shamita Shetty with a kiss or mending things with her when she’s upset. They make us go aww.

2.Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

The chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and the Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill was awesome. They rocked the house of Bigg Boss 13 with their romance as well as fights. While it was all love from the side of Shehnaaz, Sid considered her only as a friend.

3. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Another pair that continues to hog limelight is that of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. It was obvious that they loved to be in each other's company. After the show, the ex-contestants did two music videos-Kalla Sohna Nai and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Fans continue to love this couple and expect them to tie the knot soon.

4. Nishant Bhat and Muskan Jattana

This year’s Bigg Boss OTT house is full of fights and romance, and Nishant and Moose are an example of that. They fight, they argue but they make up at the end of the day and share cute lovey-dovey moments in the house.

5. Gauahar Khan and

They say exes can't be friends. But Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan have proven many wrong by showing love and support for each other even after they decided to part their ways. Recently, Kushal Tandon shared a picture of them together on social media and tagged Gauahar asking her 'why is their chin similar in the picture'. Hahahahahah! So cute.

6. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who seem inseparable today, also met in Bigg Boss 14. The two contestants, who had their share of misunderstandings and huge arguments in the show, ended up falling in love and are in a relationship. The audience also witnessed their infamous on-screen proposal. Eijaz proposed, Pavitra said yes, and both sealed it with a kiss across a glass wall.

7. Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

One cannot miss this pair when talking about contestants who shared some intimate moments in the Bigg Boss house. Tanishaa and Armaan’s intimacy was one of the most talked-about during the 7th season. Moreover, it went up to a point that host was seen warning them about it too.

8. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna and actor Upen Patel also had a hot fling in the Bigg Boss house. They fell in love and started dating in the show itself, following which they were caught getting intimate quite a few times on camera too. Their relationship continued for some time outside too but ultimately saw its end.

9. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria

Rochelle and Keith proved that true love could blossom between contestants on the show too. The couple, who is happily married today, grabbed eyeballs for their cherry blossom romance and are still remembered as one of the most adorable couples of the show. Their steamy swimming pool picture is still fresh in every BB fans’ mind

10. Prince Narula and Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika were the contestants in Bigg Boss 9. Initially, Prince Narula was interested in Nora Fatehi. But later, he fell in love with Yuvika. Their love affair grabbed the headlines when the prince proposed his ladylove romantically with a heart-shaped roti inside the house. And they lived happily ever after.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT: Sunny Leone to make an entry into the house; Says 'I am going crazy