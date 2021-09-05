Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill were to tie the knot in December this year: Reports

Television actor and former Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away leaving behind a huge void in the entertainment industry. The actor was extremely loved by his fans. He and Shehnaaz Gill had an immense fan following and they were popularly called SidNaaz. However, recently a report surfaced online that the rumoured couple were planning to get married this year in December. They had never come out about their relationship but their dating speculations were always going on among their fans.

As reported in News18, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were engaged and planning to get married by the end of this year. The report further states that they had informed their families and preparations were also going on. The couple was doing talking with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet, and other services for the wedding festivities. Everything had been kept this a closely guarded secret. It is worth mentioning here that recently former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, singer Abu Malik had shared that Shehnaaz wanted him to ask Sidharth to marry her.

He had said, “Sidharth loved her a lot and would say that if she gets angry with him his day goes wrong.”

Sidharth's death was reported because of a heart attack. Many television celebrities have dropped his home to pay their last respect. Rahul Mahajan had said that Shehnaaz has gone pale after the actor’s death. The actor gained popularity from his role in Balika Vadhu. He had won reality shows including Jhalak Dhikhla Ja.

