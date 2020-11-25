Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill will make your heart flutter with their chemistry in Shona Shona; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited music video 'Shona Shona' has finally been released and here's who SidNaaz has spread their magic once again. Read on.

It is time for Shona Shona with SidNaaz! Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill hold your breath, as the 'magical duo' has arrived to spread their charm. Their much-awaited song 'Shona Shona' has finally released today (November 25, 2020) after a long wait. And our first reaction is, 'Why so cute?' Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry is all about their adorable chemistry, and it is 'cuteness overloaded.'

Shona Shona revolves around Sidharth and Shehnaaz's pleasing camaraderie. Sidharth trying to 'woo' Shehnaaz throughout the song will make your heart flutter. It will also take you back to the times when Sidharth pampered Shehnaaz in Bigg Boss 13. While usually, we saw Shehnaaz chasing Sidharth in BB 13, here the roles have reversed and we're loving it. From holding the umbrella for Shehnaaz to expressing feelings in a metro, Sidharth mollycoddling throughout the song is going to leave you awestruck. While Sidharth is trying to win Shehnaaz's heart in the song, the duo will certainly win yours with their alliance.

The song is peppy and fun-loving. Sidharth and Shehnaaz look beautiful and refreshing throughout the song. If after their chemistry, something that will tug your hearts in Shona Shona, it is their fashion game. The lyrics are enjoyable, and you will keep humming them for a long time. While Sidharth looks dashing as always, Shehnaaz is a mix of cute and hot. From their expressions to their eye contacts, everything is on point, and too cute to miss.

Take a look at Shona Shona here:

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' perfectly depicts millennial romance, and SidNaaz amplify it with their bond. Whether you've been a SidNaaz shipper or not, after their fun-loving banter in Shona Shona you're surely going to fall in love with them. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are hands down the 'cutest pair', and Shona Shona is proof of that. How did you like the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :YouTube

