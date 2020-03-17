Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's fans compare them to Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif after Bhula Dunga first look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Fans have started comparing Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's look from Bhula Dunga to that of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Here's why.

SidNaaz fans are beaming with happiness and they have all the reasons to do so. Well, the first look from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming music video is out. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' poster from Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga' is out and it is taking the internet by storm. In the picture, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen all soaked up in love as they get lost in each other's eyes. They're looking absolutely adorable with each other, and we're only reminded of their beautiful chemistry in the 'tedha' house.

While the poster is enough to make us go gaga, but now SidNaaz fans have come up with an interesting comparison of their look. Well, they have compared Sidharth and Shehnaaz Bhula Dunga first look with Bollywood's hottest Jodi & . Yes, you read that right! Fans are going berserk and comparing it with Salman and Katrina's moment from their romantic track, Dil Diyan Gallan from the movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. Don't believe us? We have proof!

Take a look at the comparison here:

We must say, there is a striking resemblance that is pleasing to the eyes. While Shehnaaz has already earned the name of Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif in BB 13, Sidharth being compared to Salman is beyond words. Bhula is a love ballad sung and composed by Darshan Raval. While the lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the song is directed by Punit Pathak.

No details regarding the release of the song have been revealed yet, but it is likely to come out soon. What are your thoughts on this awe-inspiring comparison? Let us know in the comment section below.

