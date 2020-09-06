  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's fans feel BB 13 duo are meant to be together as they trend 'Destined SidNaaz'

The SidNaaz fandom is back to showering their love and praises on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill yet again on social media. This time, they are trending 'Destined SidNaaz' for the much-loved Bigg Boss 13 duo. Take a look.
35945 reads Mumbai Updated: September 6, 2020 12:04 pm
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's fans feel BB 13 duo are meant to be together as they trend 'Destined SidNaaz'Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's fans feel BB 13 duo are meant to be together as they trend 'Destined SidNaaz'
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been on everyone's mind since their beautiful journey in Bigg Boss 13. While it has been close to 7 months since the controversial reality show ending, the duo has still been 'ruling' the hearts of millions. From being strangers to friends to inseparable partners, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's stay in the BB 13 house was just magical. Their amazing bond and chemistry have left a 'huge' impact on people, and till today, fans cannot stop gushing over them. 

Affectionately called 'SidNaaz' by their fans, the BB 13 duo is fans' favorite, and they don't miss any chance to pamper them. They have a 'massive and loyal' fan army, who consistently keep showering their love, support, and blessings on them. And today (September 6, 2020) is just another day when the SidNaaz army has bombarded social media to prove their love for the jodi. They have started a new trend on Twitter with the hashtag 'Destined SidNaaz' expressing why they feel Sidharth and Shehnaaz are 'meant' to be together. Not only this, SidNaaz fans feel that it was pure destiny that the two met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house, became pals, and formed a bond that is unbreakable. 

Fans of the duo are getting nostalgic about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's journey in the Salman Khan-hosted show. They are sharing beautiful memorable moments of SidNaaz, and also revealing what is so 'special' about their bond that they stand apart from other jodis. 

Take a look at fans' tweets here: 

Well, we must say, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are indeed very lucky to have such a supportive and loving fan base. In August beginning, the duo had conducted their first live session on Instagram and they received an overwhelming response, breaking records. Also, they featured in a music video titled 'Bhula Dunga', and since then, fans have been waiting for them to spread their magic in another project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

