Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's fans feel BB 13 duo are meant to be together as they trend 'Destined SidNaaz'

The SidNaaz fandom is back to showering their love and praises on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill yet again on social media. This time, they are trending 'Destined SidNaaz' for the much-loved Bigg Boss 13 duo. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been on everyone's mind since their beautiful journey in Bigg Boss 13. While it has been close to 7 months since the controversial reality show ending, the duo has still been 'ruling' the hearts of millions. From being strangers to friends to inseparable partners, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's stay in the BB 13 house was just magical. Their amazing bond and chemistry have left a 'huge' impact on people, and till today, fans cannot stop gushing over them.

Affectionately called 'SidNaaz' by their fans, the BB 13 duo is fans' favorite, and they don't miss any chance to pamper them. They have a 'massive and loyal' fan army, who consistently keep showering their love, support, and blessings on them. And today (September 6, 2020) is just another day when the SidNaaz army has bombarded social media to prove their love for the jodi. They have started a new trend on Twitter with the hashtag 'Destined SidNaaz' expressing why they feel Sidharth and Shehnaaz are 'meant' to be together. Not only this, SidNaaz fans feel that it was pure destiny that the two met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house, became pals, and formed a bond that is unbreakable.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

Fans of the duo are getting nostalgic about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's journey in the -hosted show. They are sharing beautiful memorable moments of SidNaaz, and also revealing what is so 'special' about their bond that they stand apart from other jodis.

Take a look at fans' tweets here:

Some may say you are flawed, all humans are, but only a few are lucky enough to have what you have. You found in the other what you were missing in yourself! You complete each other and together you are perfect.#DestinedSidNaaz@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/FaurOVEIoO — SidNaaz Official FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 6, 2020

From “SIDHHAARTHHH to kullu and bebu,” from “emotional attachment to attraction, from “I love you too bol to tu mera hai phad k rakhdungi sabko,” from “bumro to iske di chasni,” and from “Sidharth and Shehnaaz to SidNaaz. #DestinedSidNaaz — (@faeintheclouds) September 6, 2020

You don't have to find love, it finds you, and it takes its own sweet time to get to you. @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill

Same happened with both of them, they found love when the least expected it,

in the most unexpected place and at the most unexpected time.#DestinedSidNaaz — SidNaaz Official F.C. (@OficialSidNaaz) September 6, 2020

-I like you, isiliye mai terese baat karta hun

-I like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

-I Like you, That's the problem

-Ek Liking hai.. at a very good level#DestinedSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/CZX36V88LQ — krithika (@krithika_shukla) September 6, 2020

A relationship with a soul mate is expected to be a natural fit and usually feels like it is meant to be.

And when I see you both it's feel like you both were made in heaven#DestinedSidNaaz — vindu dhara sing (@sidnaazkidill) September 6, 2020

They only gave eo the power to hurt them, they only gave each other the power to health them. They only gave eo the right to be bare open their darkness in front of each other because they knew, the other will take them to light. Always.#DestinedSidNaaz — (@SonniaSlays) September 6, 2020

Sid: I like your writing

Vishal: Please teachers line na maare ek dusre par! #DestinedSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/ilCL9cM8Ph — Niharika (@sanakinanad) September 6, 2020

Well, we must say, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are indeed very lucky to have such a supportive and loving fan base. In August beginning, the duo had conducted their first live session on Instagram and they received an overwhelming response, breaking records. Also, they featured in a music video titled 'Bhula Dunga', and since then, fans have been waiting for them to spread their magic in another project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla sends warm wishes to a fan for welcoming baby boy; Shares blessings and love to the family

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×