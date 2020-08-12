Sidharth Shukla spotted sporting his 'famous grey shorts' & it'll remind fans of his Bigg Boss 13 days; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla was recently snapped by the paparazzi in the city as wearing his iconic grey shorts and it will make Bigg Boss 13 fans nostalgic about his stint in the reality show. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla made heads turn for many reasons in the Bigg Boss 13 house. From his bond with Shehnaaz Gill to disagreements with several co-contestants, Sidharth was always in the news. But, it was his love for his 'grey shorts' throughout the season that became the highlight of his stint. For the almost entire season of BB 13, Sidharth was seen in grey shorts and a blue t-shirt. There was a time that even host got tired of seeing him in those shorts and urged him to stop wearing them.

In fact, when Sid's mother entered the house during the family week, even she asked him to stop wearing the grey shorts, as the audiences have seen enough of it. Sidharth's love affair with his grey shorts became as famous as him. Wondering why are we going back in time and talking about Sidharth's love for his pair of grey shorts? Well, recently the handsome hunk was spotted in the city by the paparazzi sporting grey shorts and a grey t-shirt.

Donning grey t-shirt, grey shorts, sports shoes, and a black mask, Sidharth looked dapper as always. Apparently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had stepped out of the gym post a heavy workout session. Seeing Sidharth in his iconic grey shorts will certainly remind fans of his BB 13 days. Also, with Sidharth working on his body, looks like the Balika Vadhu actor is soon going to drop a special surprise for his fans with a much-awaited project.

Known for his humble nature and humility, the actor also clicked some selfies with fans on their request. Though the mask on his face acted as a barrier, Sidharth did not disappoint his fans and posed for some quick clicks with them.

Take a look at Sidharth's recent video here:

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in a music video 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' with Neha Sharma. The romantic ballad received an overwhelming response. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

