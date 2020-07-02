Sidharth Shukla supports govt's decision to ban TikTok: It's a chance for Indian firms to make their own apps

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently expressed his views on the Indian Government's decision to ban Tiktok and 58 other Chinese applications amid growing border disputes in Ladakh. Here's what he had to say.

The Indian Government banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok on June 29 (2020) amid the growing Indo-China border tensions. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of Indian cyberspace. The move by the Government was not only hailed by commoners but also many celebrities. TikTok was one of the most popular Chinese applications in India. Not only the common public but many stars also used TikTok for interaction and entertainment. The decision to ban Chinese mobile applications has been taken positively by everyone. Many TV celebrities including , Nia Sharma among others took shared their views on social media and applauded the government's decision.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also expressed his views on the ban of the Chinese applications. The actor extended his support to the Government in its decision and revealed that he has been on Tiktok and never used it. Moreover, he does not like watching Tiktok videos. He added that he is completely in support with the government on their decision to ban Chinese apps.Further, Sidharth expressed that this is an opportunity for Indian companies to develop their own application and offer people the entertainment they desire, which will help them in creating a good market in their own country.

On the work front, Sidharth became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He then made heads turn in Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Rashami Desai. On February 15 (2020), the actor defeated Asim Riaz and picked up the BB 13 winner's trophy. He also featured in a music video titled 'Bhula Dunga' with Shehnaaz Gill post 's show.

Rumours are abuzz that Sidharth may now be seen in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful 3, however, no confirmations have been made yet. What are your thoughts on Sidharth's opinion on TikTok ban? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :India Today

