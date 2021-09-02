Sidharth Shukla talking about ‘lambi zindagi’ in a THROWBACK video will leave you with a heavy heart; Watch

Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, made the headlines after he passed away today. The 40-year-old actor breathed his last in Mumbai and the news of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. His massive fan following is struggling to come to terms with this unfortunate news and the social media is flooded with his throwback videos and pics.

Among these, we have grabbed our hands on a throwback video wherein Sidharth was seen sending a video message for a fan and spoke about ‘lambi zindagi’ aka long life. In the video, Sidharth spoke about not being able to meet his fan and sent recovery wishes to the fan’s sister. He said, “I hope she is well and all my love and prayers to her and I really hope she gets well soon. You take care and lambi hai zindagi, milenge fir se. Take care”. While the video is doing the rounds on social media, it has left the fans with a heavy heart.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s throwback video:

I remember the words when he said to me in videos for me that " lambi h zindagi fir milenge fir se..."#SidharthShukla #RestInPeace Always a Inspiration to me for my life... pic.twitter.com/oTcIegTpSF — Mr. Bug (@YoutuberMrBug) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s sudden demise, while the initial reports suggested that the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner had died of a heart attack, the post-mortem reports are still awaited. According to media reports, Sidharth’s post mortem reports will be out tomorrow and his last rites will be conducted on Friday, September 3. On the other hand, several celebs have taken to social media to pay a tribute to Sidharth and stated that the talented star has gone too soon.

