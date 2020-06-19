Sidharth Shukla talks about his acquaintance to Sushant Singh Rajput, his suicide, nepotism and more

Sidharth Shukla got talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide and the ongoing debate about nepotism. Read on to know what did he say.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide has indeed left everyone shattered. While there is a constant conversation about mental health and well being, a lot is also being spoken about his decision and an ongoing debate about nepotism. Everyone seems to have their own points of view, however, if there is one thing that everyone has come together for, it is mourning the loss of a brilliant actor and an even better person.

Over the past few days, there has been a constant conversation about him. And talking about him and the ongoing debate about nepotism is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. Ask him about his acquaintance to him and his reaction, he said how they have met and partied a bit but whenever they met, it was very well and bonded just fine. He went on to say how it was unbelievable for someone who has achieved so much and done so much, for someone to have taken a step like that, one is likely to feel sad. He added how it also feels disappointing to know that life has passed since there was so much he could have done.

He also spoke about how given whatever people have been talking about, for someone who has come from a different state and then came to Delhi and then you move to work, you have different friends at a different stage of life. He also spoke about how television gets to you and you are shooting 24 hours and then you don't find the time and it so happens that you don't get to have very close friends or even if you do, it so happens that things build up and you don't get to speak up. However, he also went on to highlight how we tend to judge very quickly and we need to stop doing that but given the current age and day where everyone is only looking out for themselves, it is all about having thousands of people around you and yet no one around you.

He also spoke about nepotism and went on to say how it is not a government job and someone puts his money into creation and he wants someone who is best for the job while also wanting someone who is committed to finishing the job. None the less, he did say that he isn't disregarding it and when someone is putting their money, it is that person's choice and he thinks it is fine if it is there. He simply highlighted how it is upon the people to make their choice and nepotism exist everywhere in different forms, including politics, business houses, etc.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

