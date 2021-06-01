Sidharth Shukla talks about his journey in Bigg Boss 13: Says 'Happy that people got to know the real me'

In a recent interview, Sidharth Shukla reflected back on his Bigg Boss 13 days and stated that it was a moment of his life where people got to know him.

The handsome Sidharth Shukla proved that reality show, Bigg Boss can be won by staying true to one’s original personality. During his stint in Bigg Boss 13, the Balika Vadhu actor won many hearts by showing his real side and taking a stand for himself and for his friends on the show. Be it his strong camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill or his ugly spat with Asim Riaz and , Sidharth had always been in the spotlight. His fans and audience loved him for the fact that he was the only contestant who remained the same through the show in terms of personality.

Reflecting back on his BB 13 days, in a recent with ETimes TV, Sidharth mentioned that earlier people would judge him by the characters he had played, but because of Bigg Boss 13, they got to know the real him. He was quoted saying, “It was a moment of my life where people got to know me because people always thought that they knew me, by judging me by the characters that I played.”

“I am slightly different from the characters. But then in Bigg Boss, they happened to see the real me and of course some people liked and some people didn't, which is absolutely alright. It wasn't path-breaking or different, the only thing was that people got to know the real me and I am happy about that," Sidharth added.

On being asked if he has become choosy about projects, post BB 13's fame, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor mentioned, “I have been pretty choosy about my projects and a pressure like that where you have got quality control, I think that is always welcome and is always wonderful to have.”

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release show Broken But Beautiful 3, which is streaming on OTT platform ALTBalaji.

