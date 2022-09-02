Sidharth Shukla Throwback: When Jasmin Bhasin got teary-eyed remembering her late friend; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 star Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise shook the nation completely and many still can't get over his loss. Sidharth Shukla (40) succumbed to a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. The news of his death broke several hearts and created an atmosphere of shock and sadness around. His family, along with Shehnaaz Gill were left in a torn state and the visuals from the crematorium broke many hearts. His fans too cried inconsolably outside the crematorium.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth's friend Jasmin Bhasin got emotional as she remembered her dearest friend. She shared, “We worked together and for me, it still becomes difficult to process his death. (Just) day before yesterday, I was watching something on YouTube, and suddenly his video from the last series that he did start playing on its own with that song. I remember him as a guy with a good sense of humour, smiling, and a good friend. But that loss has really affected me somewhere,” Jasmin tears up.

Click here to watch Jasmin's video

Jasmin was a part of Bigg Boss 14, while Sidharth had appeared as a senior in that season. She called him a guy with a good sense of humour, smiling, and a good friend. She further adds, “It left us with a great message if we can get it, that life is very unpredictable. So be the best version of yourself, don’t hold grudges, and be kind in whatever ways you can, because we never know what is going to happen to us.”

Sidharth Shukla was a popular name of the telly industry, he worked in shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and many others. He has also taken part in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

His demise was devastating news for the nation and many still mourn his loss. Sidharth Shukla may not be among us but his fans always keep posting his old quotes, photos, and videos from Bigg Boss 13 and talk about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill, his mother, his fans, and more. #SidharthShukla #Sidnaaz is always trending on social media platforms remembering this super talented star.

Also Read: Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Heartwarming pictures of actor with his family