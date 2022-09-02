Sidharth Shukla Throwback: When Juhi Chawla was impressed by his definition of beauty

Sidharth Shukla, who won many hearts with his strong personality and good looks in the house of Bigg Boss, breathed his last on this day last year. The sudden demise of the actor was a massive setback for his loved one and his fans. Though he is not with us today, his fond memories live on. On his first death anniversary, we are remembering some beautiful moments of the actor’s life. Sidharth Shukla started was very keen on the glam world and sports from a young age. He started modelling in his college days.

The actor represented India globally by winning the World's Best Model title, held in Turkey. He had a grand win after beating 40 contestants in the show. In one of his early days' interviews, he was seen answering a question asked by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla. As the host asked him to choose a name, he said Juhi Chawla. She said, “I know it can be pretty unnerving standing in front of judges, audience and cameras. So I will keep it simple, ‘what is beauty for you?’

Sidharth, who was one of the contestants, replied, “Beauty is being yourself, it’s the person within you. Beauty is not the physical aspect, it’s the human being inside you. A person might not be good looking but one can be beautiful with a thought.” Juhi Chawla was seen as very impressed with his answer.

Sidharth Shukla was a popular name of the telly industry, he worked in shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and many others. He has also taken part in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

