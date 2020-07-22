Sidharth Shukla unveils new poster of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma; Reveals the release date of song

As the audience is excited for Sidharth Shukla starrer Dil ko Karaar Aaya, the actor shares a new poster of the song.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the television actors who doesn’t need an introduction in the industry. The actor has been a television heartthrob who had won millions of hearts with his stint in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak actress. Besides, he became a household name after he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Ever since then, the television star has been the talk of the town. And while the fans are missing his stint on the tv screen these days, Sidharth came up with a new surprise for his fans as he has collaborated with Neha Sharma for a song.

Titled as Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, the song has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since the BB13 winner shared the first look of the song. While the fans have been excited about Sidharth’s new project, the actor has shared a new poster of the song as he unveiled the release date of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. In the poster, Sidharth was seen posing with Neha and the two made a stunning pair. To note, the song, which will be sung by Yasser Desai will be releasing on July 31.

Take a look at the new poster of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma starrer Dil Ko Karaar Aaya:

To note, this will be Sidharth’s second project post his stint on the popular reality show. He had earlier shared the screen space with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill in Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga which received a thunderous response from the audience.

