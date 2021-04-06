Sidharth Shukla urges fans to stay indoors amid COVID lockdown: Don’t leave your house unless it’s essential

As Maharashtra Government announces lockdown, BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla advises fans to stay safe and step out only if necessary.

With the second wave of coronavirus grabbing pace, Maharashtra has been recording the maximum number of COVID cases and the cases have been rising significantly with every passing day. As a result, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena government has announced a night curfew in the state along with weekend lockdown. Amid this, Sidharth Shukla, who had recently won Bigg Boss 13, has also urged the fans to stay indoors and follow the necessary precautions to curb the widespread of the deadly virus in India.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sidharth, who enjoys a massive fan following, urged fans to follow the lockdown and not to risk life. He also requested fans not to step out to drop gifts at his residence and stay safe during the pandemic. “Hey guys just want you all to know that we are under Lockdown for a reason so pls don’t leave your house unless it’s essential.... and trust me dropping gifts is not essential.... your love reaches me through social media and that’s essential so please don’t risk yourself,” the Dil Se Dil Tak actor tweeted.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s tweet about lockdown in Maharashtra:

Hey guys just want you’ll to know that we are under Lockdown for a reason so pls don’t leave your house unless it’s essential.....and trust me dropping gifts is not essential.... your love reaches me through social media and that’s essential so please don’t risk yourself — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 5, 2021

On the other hand, Yuvika Chaudhary has also hailed the Maharashtra government’s decision for lockdown and stated that it is necessary for everyone. The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant said, “I am happy. After shoot, I have returned home and I just step out for the gym. And as I step out and saw everything shut, it feels really good. My gym has also been shut. Sad but good. This is good for everyone’s safety.”

Also Read: Yuvika Chaudhary is happy with COVID 19 lockdown in Maharashtra; Says ‘It is good for everyone’s safety’

Share your comment ×