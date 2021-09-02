Sidharth Shukla was asked to slow down on workout and exercise by doctors: Report

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. As per India Today, the actor was asked to slow down on his workout and exercises by doctors but the Dil Se Dil Tak star would carry on with his workout regime for 3 hours every day. On September 1, the actor complained of chest pain to his mother, Rita Shukla, after which he slept and didn't wake up.

The actor woke up at 3 am due to uneasiness. After having some water, Shukla slept off but didn’t wake up again. However, according to India Today, the actor would work out every day and sources of the outlet have revealed that he was urged to slow down on his exercises. The actor was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where it was confirmed that he died. While the post mortem is on, his family has informed that there has been no foul play involved in his death, and the actor was fit mentally.

Condolences have flooded in from fellow industry actors and fans alike. Big names including , , , and others have paid tribute to the late actor. “Gone too soon, Siddharth... You shall be missed. Condolences to the family,” tweeted Salman Khan. “Rip brother. You are loved by so many and you touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” Varun Dhawan, who worked alongside Shukla in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania penned in his social media post.

The actor is survived by his mother and two elder sisters. His family and fans still await final post mortem results, however, several reports claim that the actor has died of a heart attack.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Passes Away LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha arrives at the late actor's home