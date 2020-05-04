Sidharth Shukla will be perfect as a Hollywood actor as well admits Vidyut Jammwal

Commando 3 actor Vidyut Jammwal feels that Bigg Boss 13 winner is not only good for Bollywood, but is also perfect to become a Hollywood actor. Check out his tweet.

Sidharth Shukla has become everyone's favourite. Though he has always been a famous actor, his popularity reached new heights after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The handsome hunk became the most loved contestant of BB 13 and went on to lift the winner's trophy also. His journey on 's show had been full of ups and downs. While he was called out for his anger by some, he was showered with love for showing his real personality to the world.

Its been nearly two months now that the show has bidden adieu to everyone. But, Sidharth still happens to be the most discussed celebrities online. The fandom that he created during the show, is still going gaga over him. Sid's fans keep talking about him on social media and shower him with loads of love. Recently, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal's tweet for Sidharth created a stir on social media. It so happened that a fan asked his opinion on Sidharth playing the lead role in a Bollywood movie. And the Commando actor had a surprising reply to the fans' query.

Vidyut asked the fan that he should not restrict and limit Sidharth's capabilities to only Bollywood, as the Dil Se Dil Tak actor also has the potentials to make it big in Hollywood also. Yes, Vidyut feels that Sidharth is perfect to essay a role in Hollywood movies also. And the Junglee actor's amazing reply made many heads turn. For those who don't know, Vidyut and Sid are good friends and also good gym buddies. Well, it truly proves that Vidyut is a sweetheart and he shares a great bond with Sidharth.

Take a look at Vidyut's tweet here:

Don’t limit him..Hollywood need him too — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in a music video Bhula Dunag alongside his BFF Shehnaaz Gill. The song was sung by Darshan Raval and it has broken many records. Currently, the actor is spending his quarantine at home, exploring his creative side.

On the other hand, Vidyut is known for his amazing performances in popular films like Force, Bullett Raja, Commando, Baadhshaho, Commando 2, Junglee. He was last seen in Commando 3 and will next feature in Khuda Haafiz. What are your thoughts on Vidyut's views about Sidharth Shukla? Let us know in the comment section below.

