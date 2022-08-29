Sidharth Shukla's best friend Ken Ferns makes a revelation: 'He wanted to be in Bigg Boss 13 finale with me'

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left a hole in the entertainment industry. The actor is deeply missed by his loved ones and his massive fan following. The late actor is majorly remembered for the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which was the most volatile, intense and gripping season ever. His long-time friend and one of TV's most known fashion designers Ken Ferns makes a surprising revelation in a chat with Bollywood Life as they remembered the Balika Vadhu star in a series.

Ken Ferns shared, "Bigg Boss 13 was also offered to me. As we know, he was in talks to do the show. Initially, he was very hesitant but when he came to know that I was also approached, Sid called me every day, he was like, you sign up, let us do this together. We will go the finals together. Of course, I did not do it but there was not a single day when he did not persuade me. He would call and constantly ask, 'Are you doing it?' and give me the chichhori gaalis when I said no (laughs out loud)"

Ken Ferns also recounts the days before the finale. It seems he is one of the few who is allowed inside as he has to make costumes for the grand finale. He added that when he went inside the house three days before the finale, Sidharth dragged him towards the bathroom area and said, "You should have done it, we would have been in the top three together. I would have ensured that you made it to the finale.” He said that he does not know how to describe this as they had met after so many days and this was the only thing that was on his mind. Sidharth made sure all his friends inside the house had a great run on the show.

Talking about the finale, Ken shared that all his friends were very nervous. The moments before the announcement were made, they were literally dying inside. He also called his win momentous. He shared he was outside and rarely has he seen general public crowding in such numbers to see a Bigg Boss winner.

