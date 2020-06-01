Sidharth Shukla's childhood PICTURE proves he was born to be a star; Take a look

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's childhood picture is too cute for words, and it certainly will make you feel that the handsome hunk had star qualities since he was a kid. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla is a name that is on everyone's lips right now. Just three months ago, the actor took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, and ever since then, he has been grabbing headlines. He has become a social media sensation, and his fans leave no chance to shower their love on him. He was the most love contestant on BB 13, and it's all because of his logical thinking, unfiltered attitude, gameplay, raw behavior, witty one-liners, and bonding with the housemates. Sidharth was among the few who showed his real side, which made people like him more.

While Bigg Boss 13 made him the most-love celebrity, he was born to be a star. Yes! Don't believe us? Well, we have proof. We've got our hands on Sidharth's rare and unseen childhood picture that proves that he was certainly born to rule many hearts. Well, it is a throwback picture, which was shared by Sidharth's team on Children's day last year, while he was enjoying his stint on 's show. In the picture, Sidharth is seen dressed in a brownish shirt and pants, as he poses for the camera. The picture though blurry is very appealing.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij shares an OLD photo with Sidharth Shukla from their KKK 7 after party; Calls him 'most generous'

Our little 'Siddy boy' is seen gazing right into the camera lens, and his eyes have turned a little small. He looks absolutely innocent and adorable in the photo. Although it feels like Sidharth was not really camera-friendly then, he still managed to be confident and kept his grace. His posture and looks only make us believe that he had the charm to not only be a great actor but also be a 'star' who makes hearts skip a beat with his persona.

Take a look at Sidharth's adorable childhood picture here:

The handsome hunk made his acting debut with TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in the year 2008. However, he rose to fame as Shivraj Shekhar in Colors TV show Balika Vadhu in 2012. Since then there is no looking back for the talented actor. He has had many noteworthy shows and movies to his credit, including Dil Se Dil Tak and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Apart from BB 13, Sidharth is also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, wherein he proved he is scared of nothing and no one. What are your thoughts on Sidharth's cute childhood photo? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's track 'Tera Bann Jaunga' from Kabir Singh; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×