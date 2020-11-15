Sidharth Shukla's dashing black ethnic Diwali look will make you sing Shehnaaz Gill, Tony's 'Kurta Pajama'

Sidharth Shukla sent the internet into a meltdown as he decked up in a black Kurta Pajama for Diwali, and fans couldn't get enough of the handsome hunk's dashing festive look. Check it out.

When Sidharth Shukla dons an all-black look, there is no way you can take your eyes off him. With his charming personality, Sidharth has added 'oomph' to the much-loved colour. We've often seen him slaying in black like no one else. It wouldn't be wrong to black is 'the colour' for Sidharth's. This Diwali, the actor yet again sent the internet into a meltdown with his all-black look. But, it was pretty different and extra appealing this time.

Well, it is a rare sight to spot Sidharth Shukla in ethnic attires, and this festive season, he ensured to make heads turn with his traditional look. Sidharth donned a simple black kurta pajama with some golden embroidery and looked absolutely dashing. His neatly set hair, his rugged beard, his perfectly shaped jawline, and his captivating eyes, could make anyone go weak in the knees. Also, the way he gave his look a modern twist by ditching mojdis and wearing shiny leather shoes, is spectacular. Well, we must say, Sidharth in a traditional outfit is a sight to behold.

While we love Sid's look, we're sure it would make people sing his bestie Shehnaaz Gill's peppy track with Tony Kakkar 'Kurta Pajama Kala Kala.' Moreover, surprisingly, both Shehnaaz and Sidharth wore outfits of black and golden on Diwali.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner also revealed that his outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. He shared that he always wanted to wear one, but he couldn't' afford it before. But now that he is wearing them, it is certain, that Sidharth has achieved the success he always dreamt of and will go higher in life. Further extending warm wishes, Sidharth wrote, 'Happy Diwali to all.'

Take a look at Sidharth's Diwali 2020 look here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth's fans have been missing him onscreen and waiting for him to make a grand comeback soon. He will soon be seen in a project with Shehnaaz Gill. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't you mesmerized by Sidharth's black-hot Diwali look? Let us know in the comment section below.

