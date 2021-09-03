Sidharth Shukla's demise leaves Arhaan Khan 'heartbroken': He & I were talking about working together some day

Sidharth Shukla, a name that will remain etched in the hearts of millions of fans, is no more. The Bigg Boss 13 winner left for his heavenly abode on September 2 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. While the post mortem results of the late actor are awaited, his colleagues are mourning his demise with his family. , who was in Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth, has shared that the sudden demise has left him 'shocked and numb'. He spoke to a portal about how he and Sidharth were planning on working together.

In a chat with Etimes, Arhaan, who often was at loggerheads with Sidharth, said that they both had cleared their misunderstandings by meeting once after Bigg Boss 13 got over. He even shared that Sidharth and he were talking about doing a project together some day. Arhaan said, "after the show got over, we both met and cleared all our misunderstandings. Humne bahot der tak baithkar baat ki aur saare gile-shikwe durr kiye. In fact we also talked about working on a project together some day. Unfortunately that is never going to happen."

Arhaan further shared special moments from BB house that he claimed were at times not shown during the one-hour long episode. He remembered a time when he specially cooked for Sidharth in the kitchen. He said, "Once I cooked dinner for everyone in the house. He requested me to make some aloo ki bhaji for him as he didn’t like the sabji that was cooked for dinner. I immediately went to the kitchen and prepared aloo ki bhaji for him, which he relished so much and thanked me." Arhaan also shared that after returning from the hospital during his Bigg Boss stay duration, Sidharth returned to the show and hugged him. He said, "When he came back, he came up to me and hugged me, which was quite surprising for me. He said, 'Let's start afresh. I don’t want to fight with you because of anyone else.'"

Expressing how Sidharth's demise has shocked him, Arhaan said that he is currently in his hometown and will be leaving for Mumbai to meet Sidharth's family and mother. He said, "I am in my hometown and got a call from an industry friend informing me about the tragedy. I am leaving tomorrow and want to meet his mom soon. This very thought of how his mom is going to accept the harsh reality makes me sad."

Meanwhile, Sidharth's demise left not just his family and friends heartbroken, but even his fans across the world. The Balika Vadhu actor was loved by millions since his Bigg Boss 13 stint. Several actors like , Karanvir Bohra, Rahul Vaidya, , Arti Singh and others visited the actor's house last evening to pay their last respects to Sidharth. The funeral is reportedly going to take place on September 3, 2021.

