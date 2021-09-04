Sidharth Shukla's fan slips into partial coma after the actor’s sudden demise

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has come as a massive jolt this week and it broke a million hearts. The 40 year old actor had breathed his last in Mumbai and everyone has been struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality. While the condolence messages have been pouring from all corners of the world, Sidharth’s fan army has been heartbroken with his sudden demise. And now as per the recent media reports, one of his fans has even slipped into a partial coma due post his death.

The news was shared by Sidharth's friend, Dr Jayesh Thaker who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news. In a tweet, he revealed that one of the late actor’s fans was found unconscious in the bathroom after hearing the news of Sidharth’s demise. Thaker tweeted, “Guys, talk to your family & friends, dont stay alone, one of the SidNaaz fan is hospitalized last night as found unconscious in washroom... Kindly take care of yourself... Pray for her...!!” Later, he also gave an update in the news and wrote, “Get well soon. Doctor said she is under partial coma due to excessive stress her pupil & limbs are not responding, I want every fan admires and supporters to stay calm, stop thinking much, and distract your mind, I know it’s not easy. But u will have to let Sidharth go. Prayers”.

Take look at his tweets:

Guys, talk to your family & friends, dont stay alone, one of the SidNaaz fan is hospitalized last night as found unconscious in washroom... Kindly take care of yourself... Pray for her...!! — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s demise, the initial reports suggested that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had died of a cardiac arrest. However, the exact reason for Sidharth’s demise is yet to be known. On the other hand, several celebs took to social media to pay a tribute to the late actor.

