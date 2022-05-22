Sidharth Shukla's fans accuse Vishal Kotian of releasing late actor's song without his family's consent

Sidharth Shukla's fans have lashed out at Vishal Kotian for releasing the late actor's song.

Sidharth Shukla's fans have expressed major disappointment with former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian for releasing the deceased's song. The song, which was shot a few odd years ago, features Sidharth in it along with Vishal and another actress named Deepika Tripathi. This hasn't gone down too well with the fans of Bigg Boss 13's winner and they have put forth their demand of pulling down the song. Several believe that Vishal is "encashing" the late actor's popularity.

Sidharth Shukla's fans react angrily

The army of Sidharth Shukla's fans bombarded Vishal Kotian's social media post with comments where they warned him of pulling down the song. After Vishal posted a series of posts talking about the release of Sidharth's song, some got emotional seeing glimpses of him in the video while a certain section of his fans wanted to check if Vishal and the song's producers took prior permission from the Shukla family for releasing this song. A fan wrote about "disrespecting" Sidharth's family despite an official statement released by them.

Sidharth Shukla's fans warn Vishal Kotian to pull down the song

A user commented, "Even after the official statement released by Sidharth Shukla family, how could the team disrespect it. End of humanity. Shame on the entire team of the song !! (sic)" Another comment read, "The family said no. Do you have something called common sense or not? You make me sick. Catch somebody else for the footage and views! Leave him alone!"

One of 'Balika Vadhu' actors' fans mentioned that this song was shot after his show, 'Dil Se Dil Tak', and was refrained from being released due to certain "controversies." "This was shot after dsdt and makers stopped it from being released because of controversies and axed it. But after bb13 they tried and Sidharth refused and again they tried after September 2nd and the family refused..SO WHY ARE YOU TAKING BENEFITS FROM A MAN NO LONGER ALIVE (sic)", read the comment. Some even opined that a lawsuit should be filed against Vishal.

Sidharth Shukla's family's statement

For the unversed, Sidharth's family had earlier issued a statement that read: "We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there are projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with. From, The Shukla Family (sic)."

Model-actor Sidharth Shukla left the world on September 2 after succumbing to a heart attack in Mumbai.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla's family's statement: ‘Please reach to us if you want to use his name’