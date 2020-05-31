  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla's fans trend 'All Hearts With Sidharth' as they shower their love on the Bigg Boss 13 winner

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fan army is back again to shower their love and admiration for the actor as the they have started a new trend of Twitter. Take a look.
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: May 31, 2020 11:46 am
Sidharth Shukla's fans trend 'All Hearts With SidharthSidharth Shukla's fans trend 'All Hearts With Sidharth' as they shower their love on the Bigg Boss 13 winner ' as they shower their love on the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans trend 'All Hearts With Sidharth' as they shower their love on the Bigg Boss 13 winner
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sidharth Shukla's fans trend 'All Hearts With Sidharth' as they shower their love on the Bigg Boss 13 winner . 

Take a look at fans special message for Sidharth here: 

 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement