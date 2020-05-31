Sidharth Shukla's fans trend 'All Hearts With Sidharth' as they shower their love on the Bigg Boss 13 winner
Sidharth Shukla's fans trend 'All Hearts With Sidharth' as they shower their love on the Bigg Boss 13 winner .
Take a look at fans special message for Sidharth here:
Sid was nt looking his best in bb13 after he was diagnosed with typhoid but looks did not matter at all!It was all abt d love v had for him as a person, his intelligence, his loyalty n sense of humor #AllHeartsWithSidharth
— Richi~ Sid(@ChinVij) May 31, 2020
His journey has not been so easy. He came, he saw, he struggeled, he learned, he survived, he worked hard and he conquered and in fact he still continues the struggle , work hard and excel his own past achievemts !#AllHeartsWithSidharth @sidharth_shukla
— BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) May 31, 2020
— BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) May 31, 2020
Grey shorts.
Rainbow.
Macchar.
One man army.
Nalla.
Chai.
Pasta. @sidharth_shukla raised the bar and changed the meaning and depth of so many words.#AllHeartsWithSidharth
— (@noor_e_hayat) May 31, 2020
The one who falls and gets up is stronger than the one who never tried. Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying.#AllHeartsWithSidharth
— Sachin_95. (@Sachin_Ad001) May 31, 2020
#SidharthShukla and his humorous one liners#AllHeartsWithSidharth @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/OfcnKMP0Br
— Jahnvi Ahuj (@jahnvi_ahuja) May 31, 2020
His smileeeeee....koyi itna cute keise ho sakta hai (Love Emoji)@sidharth_shukla
#AllHeartsWithSidharth pic.twitter.com/WNOlWV4zuu
— Bandana Dutta (@BandanaDutta10) May 31, 2020
His heart is of gold..very king nd polite..lots of love @sidharth_shukla
if u love him keep trending and retweeting !!
— Manjeet (sidheart) (@ManjeetSidheart) May 31, 2020
His Husky voice, expressive eyes, and killing smile are enough to make million Hearts drool over him ! #AllHeartsWithSidharth
— BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) May 31, 2020
One for all and all for one @sidharth_shukla .
Unity is our strength , if we work with each other , if we help each other that help will help you in future .
Make unity , unbroken power .#AllHeartsWithSidharth
— Sidharth Shukla Unity (@sidharth_unity) May 31, 2020