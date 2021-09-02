Sidharth Shukla's funeral to be held on Friday, 3 September in Mumbai: Report

Television star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning leaving millions of his fans, colleagues and co-stars heart broken. The actor was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday where his post mortem was also conducted. Now, according to a latest report, Sidharth Shukla's last rites will be held on Friday, 3 September in the city.

According to a report published in India Today, the Balika Vadhu actor's mortal remains will be handed over to the family on Friday and his funeral will then later be held in the city. The post mortem took place in the latter part of the day and went for over three hours. The actor's remains will be kept overnight at the hospital and then be handed over to the family on Friday.

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on 2 September after experiencing chest pain and uneasiness. An earlier India Today report, citing confirmation from police sources, had revealed that Sidharth did not respond when his mum tried to wake him up in the morning. Immediately, the actor's mum then called his sister who dialed a doctor. The doctor reportedly declared that Sidharth had passed away at home and instructed his family members to take Sidharth to the hospital. The actor was then rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead after being examined externally thrice at the hospital's casualty ward. As for the late actor's post mortem, the report will also be handed over tomorrow. Sidharth Shukla's family have reportedly stated that they do not suspect any foul play or mental pressure as the reason.

