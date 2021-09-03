Sidharth Shukla's gym trainer shares key details; Says 'He was well built, jolly and a fitness enthusiast'

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday morning and his demise has sent shockwaves to the entire industry. The actor passed away at the age of 40 in Mumbai. He was reportedly brought dead to the city hospital. The reason for his death is yet to be disclosed. Speaking to a leading daily, Sidharth’s gym trainer revealed some key details and said that he was a fitness enthusiast.

In an interview with ABP, Sidharth’s gym instructors said, “He was fitness conscious and used to spend 2-2.5 hours in the gym. He also followed a good diet. He was well built, he was regular in his training. He was a jolly person and followed a perfect diet.” Another gym trainer said, “His behavior with others was great. He used to laugh all the time, his workout was also good. It’s sad that this happened with such a fit person.”

Sidharth’s fans are in deep shock over his untimely demise. His fans and close friends are still finding it difficult to believe this news. The Mumbai Cooper Hospital confirmed the actor’s death, however, the reason for his untimely demise is yet to be disclosed. While the initial reports suggested that Sidharth had died of a heart attack, the postmortem reports are still awaited in the matter. To note, Sidharth’s postmortem is being conducted in Cooper Hospital. The late actor’s last rites will be held on Friday, 3 September in the city. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth earned popularity through his show 'Balika Vadhu'. His acting skills caught the attention of many leading film production houses and he finally landed a role in 's Dharma Productions' movie 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', which starred and in the lead roles. Sidharth also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and won the title.

