Sidharth Shukla's important advice of surrounding oneself with 'good people' is the need of the hour; See Post

Sidharth Shukla is back with his social media 'life lessons' for his fans. This time, the Bigg Boss 13 winner advised people to surround themselves around good people and positivity. Take a look.

Apart from acting, talent, and good looks, if there's something that Sidharth Shukla is famous for, it is his social media 'life lessons.' Yes, though the actor is not very social media savvy, he does not miss sharing important life tips with his fans. In fact, ever since his huge victory in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth has been sharing his 'gyaan' with his beloved followers and helping them make the most of their lives. The handsome hunk ensures to keep his fans busy with motivational and philosophical messages.

Yesterday (July 13, 2020), it was yet another day for Sidharth Shukla fans to get a glimpse of his 'philosophical side.' The handsome hunk took to his Twitter handle to share an important message and advice with his fans to endure positivity and be surrounded by 'good people.' Sidharth wrote, 'There are a lot of good people around, well if you cannot find one, then be one.' Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor urged fans to be good with others and spread optimism, and his advice is the need of the hour, considering the tough time the world is going through.

Within moments of this 'special' advice by Sidharth, his fans bombarded his comment section with immense love, admiration, and respect for him. Many even praised him saying that they have surrounded themselves with a 'good, caring, and humble' person like him.

There are a lot of good ppl around ...well if you can’t find one .. then BE ONE — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 13, 2020

Not only this, but Sidharth also confirmed the rumours of his upcoming project with Neha Sharma. Yes, the actor admitted indirectly that is prepping up for a music video with Neha, by retweeting a tweet from Anshul Garg, which read, 'Yes we’re doing a song with Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. I Will update soon!' Well, Sidharth's confirmation has surely left fans utterly excited. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

