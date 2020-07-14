  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla's important advice of surrounding oneself with 'good people' is the need of the hour; See Post

Sidharth Shukla is back with his social media 'life lessons' for his fans. This time, the Bigg Boss 13 winner advised people to surround themselves around good people and positivity. Take a look.
4778 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla's important advice of surrounding oneself with 'good people' is the need of the hour; See PostSidharth Shukla's important advice of surrounding oneself with 'good people' is the need of the hour; See Post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Apart from acting, talent, and good looks, if there's something that Sidharth Shukla is famous for, it is his social media 'life lessons.' Yes, though the actor is not very social media savvy, he does not miss sharing important life tips with his fans. In fact, ever since his huge victory in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth has been sharing his 'gyaan' with his beloved followers and helping them make the most of their lives. The handsome hunk ensures to keep his fans busy with motivational and philosophical messages. 

Yesterday (July 13, 2020), it was yet another day for Sidharth Shukla fans to get a glimpse of his 'philosophical side.' The handsome hunk took to his Twitter handle to share an important message and advice with his fans to endure positivity and be surrounded by 'good people.' Sidharth wrote, 'There are a lot of good people around, well if you cannot find one, then be one.' Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor urged fans to be good with others and spread optimism, and his advice is the need of the hour, considering the tough time the world is going through. 

Within moments of this 'special' advice by Sidharth, his fans bombarded his comment section with immense love, admiration, and respect for him. Many even praised him saying that they have surrounded themselves with a 'good, caring, and humble' person like him. 

Take a look at Sidharth's twee here: 

Not only this, but Sidharth also confirmed the rumours of his upcoming project with Neha Sharma. Yes, the actor admitted indirectly that is prepping up for a music video with Neha, by retweeting a tweet from Anshul Garg, which read, 'Yes we’re doing a song with Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. I Will update soon!' Well, Sidharth's confirmation has surely left fans utterly excited. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement