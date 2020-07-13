Sidharth Shukla's new project details REVEALED; After Shehnaaz Gill, actor to do music video with Neha Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all to woo fans with another music video after 'Bhula Dunga.' However, this time Sidharth is not paired opposite Shehnaaz Gill, but Neha Sharma. Read on to know more.

Sidharth Shukla fans, it is time to rejoice, as the actor is all set to enthrall you with another interesting project. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 winner has not only signed his new project, but apparently has also begun shooting for it. Wondering what it is? Well, it is a music video. Yes, Sidharth Shukla is up for another music video after Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill. And this time, the handsome actor has joined hands with the stunning Neha Sharma for his new music video.

Sidharth and Neha will be seen together in a music video titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye.' Though Sidharth has not shared any glimpses from his this new project, his fans have already leaked some BTS moments from his shoot. Reportedly, Sidharth is shooting for the song with Neha at Della Resorts in Khandala (Lonavala). However, neither Neha nor Sidharth have confrimed the news of their collaboration yet, but gossip mills are abuzz with their new project, and have also shared some glimpses of their shoot location. But, Neha has also shared some pictures of her being excited to resume shooting.

Take a look at viral fan posts here:

Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala) Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/NYeOiktl8I — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 12, 2020

Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala) Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look pic.twitter.com/PmRbUV02wW — The Positive Khabri 2.0 (@TheRealKhabri_) July 12, 2020

According to reports, Sidharth Shukla's manager also shared some beautiful clips from the shoot location on her Instagram handle. The music video is reportedly helmed by Sneha Kohli who directed Genda Phool starring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez. All safety mesaures are taken care of, owing to the spike in number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Neha Sharma is known for her roles in movies like Crook and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sidharth Shukla fans are beaming in happiness to know about the actor's new project, and are eargerly waiting to see this new jodi spread their magic. Now, everybody is only waiting for Sidharth to drop in some BTS moments or the song's first look for confirmation. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

