Sidharth Shukla's OLD audition VIDEO surfaces on internet; Actor will mesmerize you with his acting prowess

Sidharth Shukla's old audition clip has been doing the rounds on social media and it is proof that the Bigg Boss 13 winner was born to charm everyone with his good looks, acting skills and performance. Take a look at Sid's throwback video here.
8688 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla is one name that has been making headlines for quite some time now. The actor today has become an inspiration for many, owing to his 'huge' victory in Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth today is a career-high, his journey to success has not been all rosy. The handsome hunk has worked hard to be where he is today. With great effort, endurance, perseverance, and never give up attitude, Sidharth today is one of the most-loved actors not only in the Indian Television industry but also in Bollywood. 

While we've all seen him spreading his charm on the screens, today, we've got our hands on one of Sidharth's audition clips, that will you awe-struck. Yes, an old audition clip of Sidharth has been doing the rounds on the internet, which proves that everyone's beloved 'Sid' was meant to be a 'star'. Though the clip is blurry, Sidharth's dedication and acting prowess in the audition video will make you fall in love with him more. In the video, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is seen mouthing some famous Shayari's and is delivery is just on point. Sidharth's shayaran andaaz will remind you of his stint in the BB 13 house, and you'll know that he was witty since the very beginning. 

Wearing a white t-shirt and black jacket, the actor's 'cool and casual' style, shows that his ruling the fashion game ever since. Whether it is his looks, his acting skills, dialogue delivery, or his charm, Sidharth's audition video is proof that he was here to mesmerize everyone and he has been successful in doing so. 

Take a look at Sidharth's throwback audition clip here: 

Meanwhile, the Balika Vadhu actor is all set to entice fans once again with another music video after Bhula Dunga. This time he has joined hands with Crook fame Neha Sharma for a song titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.' The first look was dropped yesterday (July 18, 2020), and it has received an overwhelming response from everyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

