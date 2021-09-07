Sidharth Shukla's one unfulfilled wish: Actor wanted to become a father

The dynamic and highly talented actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on 2nd September after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack. The sudden demise of the actor has left a void in the hearts of his millions of fans. He has once shared in a conversation with Gauahar Khan and about his wish of becoming a father.

The trio had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Toofani Seniors and stayed in the house for two weeks. The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had formed a good bond with both of them inside the house and they had shared details about their personal lives. He had also shared about his father's demise and also talked about his childhood days.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth also opened up about his desire of being a father. He had shared it with Hina and Gauahar Khan. He had said, “I want to be a father and I know I will be the best father.”

He also shared that he shared a very strong bond with his father, who had passed away during his modelling days. He said that his father fought a severe illness for long period of seven years to support the family.

After passing away of the Sidharth Shukla, his family had held a meditation and prayer session for his soul by the Brahma Kumaris. The meditation session was held by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor's soul was blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumari sisters. During the prayer meet, Sister BK Shivani talked about how Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla had shown immense strength after losing her only son.